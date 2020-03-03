The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has pledged to support the Judiciary to acquire homes for it’s officers on retirement.

Bello gave the pledge during a farewell visit by Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, President, Court of Appeal, to his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

The FCT Minister, who described Justice Bulkachuwa as a role model, thanked her for her service to the country.

He also appreciated the retiring President of the Court of Appeal for her passion to the welfare of judges, especially in their efforts to own their own homes.

“I want to briefly acknowledge the passion that you have exhibited in terms of trying to ensure that judges in Nigeria get well accommodated because this is something you have always mentioned to me and you have pursued it vigorously in your office.

” I assure you that all your advice in this matter, especially the need for judges to retire to their own personal houses, I will also be among those who will champion that by virtue of my office,” he said.

Bello appealed to Bulkachuwa to make herself available when called upon to offer advice when the need arises.

” We will appeal that you open your doors for us so that when the need arises for us to come and tap out of your immense wisdom, you will be able to support us because there are so many agencies of the FCT Administration that will be able to really tap from your wisdom and experiences,” he said.

Earlier, Bulkachuwa revealed that she would be retiring from the nation’s judicial service in the next couple of days on reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

She said that the courtesy visit to the Minister was to thank him for all he had done for the Court of Appeal. (NAN)