The FCT Executive Committee, (EXCO) has approved the setting up of a Ministerial Technical Task Team to work out the modalities for the resuscitation of the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company L.td. (AUMTCO).

Mr Muhammad Sule, the Director, Information and Communication, FCT made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Sule said that the measure was one of the highpoints of the decisions taken during the recent FCT Executive Committee meeting, chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello.

He said that the EXCO directed that the transport company should be resuscitated to meet the goals of providing effective and efficient mass transportation services to the residents of territory in line with the target it was set up to achieve.

Sule said that the FCT minister challenged the technical team, drawn from the Transportation Secretariat, Legal Services Secretariat, Department of Treasury, Abuja Investment Company L.td., and AUMTCO to revived and deliver world class, affordable and reliable bus mass transit system for the territory.

Sule said that the minister said the FCT administration must work effectively to enforce the already banned commercial motorcycle “Okada’’ operations in the FCT, Abuja.

He said the EXCO further approved the strengthening of the Joint Task Force comprising the security agencies and stakeholder departments of the FCTA to support the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS).

“Accordingly, EXCO endorsed the pilot census scheme of commercial motorcycle operators in the Federal Capital Territory for the purpose of building a database that is imperative for security profiling.

“The EXCO noted the fallout of social issues that would arise as a result of the implementation of its decision.

“And therefore, directed that the Transportation Secretariat to collaborate with the Social Development Secretariat and the Abuja Enterprises Agency (AEA), to come up with a programme on skills acquisition for operators of commercial motorcycles willing to take up a new trade. (NAN)