The Police Command, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has arrested over 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rescued 11 victims abducted in Gwagwalda and Kuje, Abuja.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sunday Babaji, said: “It was a great achievement when police operatives launched a massive and successful manhunt for the hoodlums and rescued the victims. This was achieved through intelligence. The command also uncovered the criminals’ den in the forest within Kuje.

“We combed the forest and rescued 11 victims who are already receiving necessary medical attentions. Police operatives also arrested 10 armed robbers who were terrorising the Kuje, Nyanyan and Wuse. Some pump action guns, catridges and 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“Also operatives arrested seven suspected kidnappers who terrorised Gwagwalada and Giri axis and rescued victims from the forest. Police arrested Mboumi in connection with the death of one Evelyn Omape Alifia Yakubu in Lugbe.

“Ten suspected ‘one chance’ bus robbers within the FCT were arrested when police raided hideouts of the hoodlums while some of the hoodlums escaped during the raid.”

He commended IGP Usman Baba Alkali for his efforts in fighting criminals in Abuja: “We are totally ready to flush out the remaining hoodlums in the FCT. We are going to build on our community policing efforts.”

He said arrested suspects would be charged to court after investigation.