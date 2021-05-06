From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration would soon commence enforcement of compulsory insurance in the territory, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has disclosed.

To achieve this, the FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello, and the management of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have agreed to set up a joint enforcement committee comprising relevant departments of the ministry, NAICOM and other relevant security agencies.

The agreement was reached recently when the Board and Management of NAICOM paid a courtesy visit to the minister on the issue of enforcement of compulsory insurances in the FCT and the insurance awareness fitness walk coming up next month.

The FCT minister stated that he was delighted to receive NAICOM officials and assured the Commission of his full support towards enforcement of compulsory insurances in the FCT.

The Minister requested NAICOM to provide him with details of agencies under his ministry complying with the requirements of compulsory insurances.

It was also agreed that a joint enforcement committee would be set up comprising relevant departments of the ministry, NAICOM and other relevant security agencies.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, commenting on this development, said NAICOM is elated with the support and assurances from the minister and promised to provide the information requested as quickly as possible.