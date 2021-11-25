The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) natives under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation has commended FCT Minister, Mr Muhammad Bello, for appointing indigenes into sensitive positions in his administration.

The president of the organisation, who is also the newly appointed Special Assistant on Youth Matters, Isaac David, gave the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

David, who expressed gratitude to the minister for counting him worthy to be part of his selfless administration, promised to work tiredly in the interest of FCT youths and for the benefit of the present administration.

He said that the minister had proven that he has the interest of FCT natives at heart and his administration meant well for everybody, irrespective of party or religious affiliation.

” That was why the appointment cut across all sectors of the territory. If other political leaders in Nigeria can exhibit the leadership quality and example of the FCT Minister, Nigeria will be great beyond expectation.

“We have been agitating and clamouring for this two sensitive positions, the Special Assistant on Youth Matters and Special Assistant on Community Relations since 2014, without success.

“It is only this administration that has seen the importance of these two positions and did the needful.

“To us as indigenes of Abuja, the minister has strengthened our trust in his ability to carry the indigenes along in policy and key decision making.

” We can not forget in a hurry the massive employment of FCT indigenes in the FCTA and FCT Internal Revenue Service which was done on the instruction of the minister.

“We are now proud of having one of us as a cabinet members of the FCT minister. With this appointment of natives in this administration, we are convinced that what matters to us will surely be given to us.”

David called on indigenous and none indigenes of FCT to support the administration of Mr Muhammad Bello and desist from any comments that were capable of painting the FCT administration as not carrying other tribes living in FCT along.

He said that the recent appointment by the minister had revealed a man that has an open heart that accommodates all, irrespective of religion, tribe and politics.

He added that the minister had displayed an all inclusive governance, saying “we are ready to welcome any advice and suggestions that would move this administration forward.” (NAN)

