The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Giri branch in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has solicited purposeful aggressive infrastructural development across the country.

NSE Banch Chairman Hamid Abdulkareem made the call during a courtesy visit to the new NSE President Babagana Mohammed in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mohammed was inaugurated 32nd NSE president on Jan. 13.

Abdulkareem explained that engineering ”is a noble profession”’ saying the impact of practitioners could only be felt by the society with availability of infrastructure.

He also said that members of the society had the responsibility to hold the government accountable on provision of deliberate infrastructure to build the nation.

The chairman, however, said the branch was encouraging more eligible engineers to register as members of the society to discharge their social responsibilities.

Responding, Mohammed lauded the branch’s projects, noting that part of the mandate of ”NSE is to encourage development at the grassroots.”

The president promised that his tenure would ensure the grooming of young engineers so that they could be relevant to the larger society.

According to him, engineers have a great deal to contribute to the building of the nation and they ought to train more younger engineers.(NAN)