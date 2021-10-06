From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Access Bank Plc and Xploits Consulting Ltd have donated food and school items to orphanages in Abuja.

Some of the orphanages captured in the project and visited include Daughters of Charity Orphanage, Bwari, Destined Children’s Orphanage, Kado Estate, Abuja, Best Life Orphanage, Gwagwalada, Al’ansar Orphanage, Kuje.

Speaking at the handing over of the items, Director Communications, Xploits Consulting Ltd, Mrs Grace Taiwo, said that the presentation of the items was part of Access Bank Plc’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as the bank’s commitment was largely focused around the United Nations Sustainable Develop Goals.

Taiwo noted that her organisation with support from Access Bank plc will continue to invest in the lives of Nigerians in areas of education, health, gender equality, arts.

She listed some of the items donated to include food items, toiletries and stationery.

Receiving the items, Hajia Ramatu from Al’ansar Orphanage, Kuje appreciated the donation and called on other institutions to replicate the gesture.

Kelechi Agbo from Best life Orphanage Gwagwalada said he was happy with the school stationaries donated as they could comfortably learn after school in their hostel.

Sister Frances of Daughters of Charity Orphanage, Bwari thanked Access Bank for the gifts also appreciating the facilitators, Xploits Consulting Ltd and appealed for more donations for the children’s education.

‘We are very grateful for this show of love at this very challenging time when the prices of foodstuff are very high not to talk of other things. We pray for God’s blessings upon and appeal with other institutions to come to our rescue especially in the areas of children’s education,’ she said.

