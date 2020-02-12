Molly Kilete, Abuja



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command said it has arrested three persons for engaging in visa racketeering.

The suspects, Eze Francisca Eze, 34, Onuh Christian Chika, 36, and Markus Innocent, were arrested at a business centre opened by one of the suspects Marcus Innocent at Nyanya, a satellite town in the FCT.

They were found to be in possession of forged a medical certificate, bank statements, NYSC certificates, universities transcript among other fake documents.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the FCT police command, Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement said that the suspects were arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following a tip-off.

Mamzah said the suspects who were currently undergoing interrogation would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Manzah’s statement reads; “Police detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department of FCT police command, acting on a tip-off have busted and arrested three members of a visa-racketeering syndicate operating in FCT.

“The suspects were arrested at a plaza in Nyanya during a sting operation carried out on 6th February, 2020, while photocopying some forged documents.

“The suspects were arrested in possession of the following forged documents, which were recovered as exhibits: medical certificate, bank statements, NYSC certificates, universities transcript, etc.

“The suspects arrested are Eze Francisca Eze ‘f’ 34 years, Onuh Christian Chika ‘m’, 36 years and Markus Innocent ‘m’ (the business centre operator) 24 years.

“They will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.”