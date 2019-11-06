Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command on Wednesday, paraded 42 suspected criminals compromising 32, kidnap suspects, one pedophile, two rapists, five one-chance operators among other criminals terrorising residents of the city.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said their arrest was made possible through the commands’ Special Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation in conjunction with other security agencies and the communities to rid criminality out of the FCT.

Ciroma while calling on residents to collaborate with the police by giving useful information that could lead to the arrests of criminals, listed some of the lasted strategies adopted by the police to include partnership with key community stakeholders and the creation of new divisions. He said these would go a long way to nipping crime in the bud in the FCT, even as he assured that the command will not rest on its oars in using tactical proactive and reactive measures to ensure the provision of adequate safety to lives and properties.

Giving a breakdown of how the criminals were arrested, the police commissioner said: “The Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation involving the police, the military and other security agencies tagged “Operation Sharan Daji,” arrested 26persons suspected to be part of different kidnap syndicates operating along Kuje, Rubochi, Kwali and Abaji axis, including one Usman Abdullahi ‘m’ 40 years and 25 others.

He listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to

Include four 4 locally-fabricated firearms, one Dane gun with ten-round cylinder loader, four cartridges, three cutlasses, three Face masks, 24 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be marijuana, several identity cards and charms.

Also arrested was one Mohammad Maina, 20, a rapist and member of a suspected rape syndicate. The suspect who had confessed to the crime, told how they used to intercept their unsuspecting victims and forcefully have carnal knowledge of them at night. He said the police had intensified efforts to arrest one Lawal Gimidi, Jibrin Gimindi, Ibrahim Gimidi and Godo Gimindi who are all members of the syndicate and at large.

He said: “In another development, on 4th November 2019 police operatives attached to Mabushi Division arrested one Demi Ejegi ‘m’ 65 years who was caught in the act of defiling a three-year-old child. The suspected pedophile stated that they were sharing a meal together when the urge to violate the victim came over him.

The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.”

Continuing, Ciroma said: “Police operatives attached to Anti-Car Theft Unit, arrested in different operations one Ahmed Raji ‘m’ 30 years and one Abiodun Oyedokun ‘m’ 28 years for being in possession of stolen vehicles.

“The exhibits recovered include one Toyota Corolla silver in colour, with reg. no. DMA 946 AA, Toyota Camry dark ash in colour AE 571 BDK, Honda Accord gold in colour, with reg no BF 06 DKA; one unregistered Toyota Corolla silver in colour. The immobile exhibit include one Honda Pilot Jeep black in colour reg no YAB 247 AQ and one unregistered Toyota Camry LE dark ash in colour. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“On 30th October 2019, police operatives attached to the Anti-Narcotics Unit in different operations recovered two vehicles at Apo and Garki respectively. One of them containing a sizeable amount of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs while the other was snatched at gun point. The exhibits recovered include one Accura MDX Jeep reg no. KRD 563 DZ (Immobile), one unregistered Nissan Sunny containing illicit drugs including Indian hemp. Investigation is on-going.

“On 31st October, 2019 police operatives attached to Anti-One Chance Unit arrested one Ezenwodo Orioha aka “Papa Enter Motor” ‘m’ 65 years at his hideout in Karimo village for aiding one-chance robbery. The notorious kingpin stated that he was the native doctor who prepares charms for one-chance syndicates before they set out for operations within the FCT. Exhibit recovered include one Nissan Sunny red in colour reg no. DJ 174 ABJ.

“He will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

Similarly, on 3rd November 2019, police operatives attached to Nyanya Divisions arrested one Pascal Chijioke ‘m’ 46 years after he defrauded an unsuspecting victim who called the attention of the police. The suspect stated that he defrauds unsuspecting victims along Nyanya axis. The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation

Relatedly, on 5th November 2019 police operatives attached to Anti-One Chance Unit arrested one George Okoro ‘m’ 57 years along Kubwa axis as a wanted suspect of one-chance robbery in an unregistered Gulf vehicle driven by One Abraham Success Abba ‘m’ 25 years. The first suspect has been on the list of wanted notorious one chance robbers in the FCT. The exhibit recovered include one unregistered Gulf car. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, on 20th October 2019, police operatives attached to the Anti-One Chance Unit arrested one Ngozi Otu ‘f’ 30 years at her hideout in Madala. She confessed to have connived with several one-chance syndicates to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“On 5th November, 2019, police operatives attached to Anti-One Chance Unit arrested One Elizabeth Arokoyo ‘f’ 50 years for aiding one Kura Moses ‘m’ 29 years after impersonating as an army personnel by printing identification cards for him in her business centre at Zuba. The second suspect stated that he had attempted to join the army on different occasions but failed. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.”