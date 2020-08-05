Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it has arrested 4 suspected drug peddlers at Kabusa and Gwarinpa area of the territory.

The suspects Ahmad Ibrahim 23, Abubakar Sadiq 18, Sanni Abdullahi 24, Abubakar Sadiq 18 and Anas Ibrahim 20, were arrested by Operatives from the Command Anti-Narcotics Unit during a routine raid of black spots in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known, said the suspects were found to be in possession of 120 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other drugs like diazepam tablets, tramadol tablets.

Manzah in the statement said “The FCT Police Command on Tuesday 4th August,2020 arrested four (4) suspects for drug peddling around Kabusa and Gwarinpa axis.

“The suspects arrested are: one Ahmad Ibrahim 23years, Abubakar Sadiq 18years, Sanni Abdullahi 24years, Abubakar Sadiq 18years and Anas Ibrahim 20years all male.

“They were arrested by Police Operatives from the Command Anti-Narcotics Unit during a routine raid of black spots in these areas.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one hundred and twenty (120) wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and illicit drugs, such as diazepam tablets, tramadol tablets e.t.c.

“The suspects will be handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.