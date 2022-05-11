The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Abuja, has arrested over 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rescued 11 victims abducted in Gwagwalda and Kuje areas.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sunday Babaji, said: “Police launched a massive and successful manhunt for the hoodlums and rescued the victims. This was made possible through intelligence gathering. The command uncovered the criminals’ den in the forest within Kuje area.

“We combed the forest and rescued 11 victims. They are receiving necessary medical attentions. Operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers terrorising Kuje, Nyanyan and Wuse.

“Some pump action guns cartridges and 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

“Also, operatives arrested seven suspected kidnappers operating in Gwagwalada and Giri axis. One Ifeanyi, was arrested in connection with the death of one Evelyn Omape Alifia Yakubu in Lugbe.

“Ten suspected ‘one-chance’ bus robbers were arrested when police raided some dark spots in the FCT. Some hoodlums escaped during the raid. We are going to flush out the remaining hoodlums. We are building on our community policing efforts.”

He said all the arrested suspects would be charged to court after investigations.