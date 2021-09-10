From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, have arrested a notorious kidnap gang who have been terrorizing residents of the city and recovered 2 AK47 rifles and 60 rounds of live ammunition.

The six member gang, according to the police commissioner Sunday Babaji, are responsible fir the kidnap cases around Kwali in the FCT. They were arrested by operatives from Dawaki Police Division, following intelligence report and found to be in possession of deadly weapons.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the commands headquarters in Abuja, the Commissioner said acting of a tip-off, operatives from Dawaki Police Division, arrested one Danjuma Mohammed 38, in possession of the deadly weapons. The police also arrested Yahaya Musa, 47, and Shagari Ahmadu, 42, who are members of the same syndicate which specialised in kidnapping their victims for ransom around the Bwari/ Kwali axis of the FCT.

Babaji said, “During a clearance operation launched at their camp in Bwari axis, police operatives from Bwari Division recovered two AK 47 rifles and 90 rounds of live ammunition abandoned by the suspects, who escaped the camp on sighting the operatives. “The exhibits recovered during this well-coordinated intelligence operation are four AK47 rifles and 150 rounds of live ammunition.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

The police commissioner who gave a breakdown of police achievements in the FCT, said

“Similarly, in another clearance operation carried out at a suspected kidnappers camp by the command’s Anti-violence Crime section along the Kwaita-Kwali axis,1,600 live ammunition and 15 empty magazines were recovered.

According to the CP, on August 27, the Anti-car theft section arrested one David Friday, 25, and his accomplice, Moses Benjamin, 34, for stealing a Toyota Corolla Car at Goza Market, Airport Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car belonged to his employer but the suspect allegedly fabricated a spare key which he handed over to his accomplice who stole the said car from where it was parked. The car has been recovered.

“In another development, on 5th September 2021 eagle-eyed operatives from Mabushi Division while on stop and search arrested one Confidence David 24 years and Charles Courage 20 years suspected to be cultists.

A locally made pistol was found in their possession. Meanwhile one of the suspects, Confidence David confessed to being a member of the Vikings confraternity.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“On 3rd September 2021 acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from the Command’s anti-violence crime section arrested one Dada Hassan ‘f ‘ 55 years along Giri axis of the FCT. The suspect was arrested in possession of bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. Exhibits recovered from her are 20 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspect will be handed over to the NDLEA upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, Police operatives from Bwari Division, foiled a kidnap attempt on 27th August 2021 by one Nyale Kachia, Sani Damina, and Yusuf Samaila all adults. The suspects, who confessed to the crime, were arrested while trying to kidnap their victim who is an uncle to Nyale Kachia, one of the suspects, along the Bwari axis of the FCT.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one (1) machete and two (2) sticks.

Relatedly, on 3rd September 2021 police Operatives from the Command’s anti-kidnapping section arrested one Salihu Musa 30 years along the kali axis of the FCT. The suspect, who confessed to being a supplier of food items and drugs to kidnappers along kwali axis was arrested while trying to supply the said items to kidnappers.

Again, on 22nd August 2021 Police operatives from karshi Division arrested a kidnapping syndicate that specialises in staging the kidnap of members of their families and demanding ransom. The suspects Adamu jibrin 37 years, Mohammed Dahiru Husseini 38 years, and Abubakar Ya’u 35 years confessed to the crime and were arrested at Karshi axis of the FCT. Investigation revealed that they threatened to kidnap a brother to Adamu Jibrin and collected Ransome of seven hundred and fifty thousand nairas (N750,000) in order for him not to be kidnapped.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

ARREST OF SUSPECTED FRAUDSTER

On 8th September 2021 eagle-eyed detectives from the Command’s Anti-violence crime section arrested one Bola Wasiu Adebola ‘m’ 45 years for obtaining money under false pretense. The suspect Bola Wasiu who possesses as a beggar stated that he fraudulently obtains money from his victims under the guise of fortune-telling. He defrauded his victim to the sum of eight hundred thousand nairas (N800,000) and was arrested around Area one axis of the FCT.

The suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

ARREST OF SUSPECTED VANDALS, PHONE/BAG SNATCHERS, AND RECEIVERS OF STOLEN PROPERTIES. EXHIBITS RECOVERED.

In a bid to get rid of criminality and criminal elements within the FCT, the Command has arrested eleven (11) people suspected to be vandals, phone/ bag snatchers, thieves, and receivers of stolen properties within the city Centre. The operation was carried out by detectives of the Central Police Station on 3rd,5th, and 6th September 2021 who acted on credible information, and the following people were arrested:

Abba Usman 19 years old arrested for stealing 8 units of prefab iron and selling them to Habibu Umar for 17 years.

Suleiman Abdullahi 23years who specializes in snatching people’s phones and breaking into shops was arrested for breaking into a shop and stealing 15 crates of maltina drinks and one mobile phone. He sold 10 crates to Mohammed Sani for 32 years at the cost of 2,500 per crate and 5 crates to Bashir Abdullahi for 30 years at the cost of 2,000 each.

Abdulazez Yusuf 25 years, Bilyaminu Abdullahi 26 years, and Samson Joshua 24 years confessed to being members of a phone/ bag snatching syndicate who operate along the Wuse and Central area of the FCT.

According to them, they sell their stolen products to Rabiu Ali 22 years, Aliyu Aliyu 26, and Umar Haruna all male.

Suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Babaji said security of the Federal Capital Territory remains their mandate as an institution, hence, they have mapped out strategies to effectively perform our responsibilities within the FCT.

In this regard, the Command has massively deployed personnel to flashpoints in and around the FCT. As a follow-up to this, we have intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime-fighting strategies, and constant raids on black spots especially drug spots.

Furthermore, in line with the global standard shift in policing, the Command has continued to improve upon its community policing strategies by regularly engaging the community to provide actionable intelligence for proactive policing within the Federal Capital Territory.

It is worthy of note that one of the high points of the Command’s recent achievements was the cracking of a notorious kidnapping syndicate where positive arrests were made and arms and ammunition were recovered. I want to use this medium to appeal to residents to be more security conscious and provide timely information in case of emergency as our phone lines are in circulation.

At this juncture, I want to sound a note of warning to criminal elements within the FCT to desist from their criminal activities or face the full wrath of the law. Also, I wish to reiterate the ban on tinted vehicles and covered number plates within the FCT as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

I want to use this medium to guarantee residents of the Command’s resolved commitment toward the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

