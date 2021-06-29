From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says that it has arrested a notorious ‘one-chance’ (hit and run) robber who had been terrorising residents of Abuja.

The suspect, identified as Udogu Chidi Solomon, who arrested by detectives of the Command’s Anti-One-Chance Section, is said to be responsible for the murder of one Alhaji Suleiman Danjuma, a Director in the Office of the Accountant General in March 2020.

FCT Command spokesman Yusuf Mariam, who made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspect, who belongs to a three-man ‘one-chance’ robbery syndicate, confessed his involvement in the crime and other criminal activities. He was found to be in possession of one gold colour Mercedes Benz C230 vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Yusuf said the statement: ‘The FCT Police Command has arrested one Udogu Chidi Solomon a notorious one chance robber, linked to the murder of one Alhaji Suleiman Danjuma, a Director in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation sometime in March 2020.

‘Udogu Chidi, ‘m’, 34 years, was arrested by Detectives of the Command’s Anti-One Chance Section on Saturday, 26th June 2021 along the Zuba axis during a routine patrol. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect belonged to a three-man one-chance robbery syndicate, he further confessed his involvement in the crime and other criminal activities. Exhibits recovered include one (1) gold colour Mercedes Benz c230.

‘The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of an investigation. However, two (2) other members of the syndicate have been convicted and sentenced to jail.

‘The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.’

