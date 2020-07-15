Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command have arrested 16, suspects for armed robbery, culpable homicide, cultism, car theft, and other violent crimes in the city.

The suspects who have been terrorizing residents of the FCT with their deadly activities were found to be in possession of 4 locally made pistols, five rounds of live ammunition, 6 stolen Cars, N40,000, one mobile phone, and military camouflage at the time of their arrest.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Abuja, FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, said the command has put adequate crime prevention measures to enhance security across the territory and make it a choice place for human habitation and business activities have to flow.

He equally assured residents of the police commitment to the protection of lives and property in FCT just as he commended the public for partnering with the Command in its on-going fight against crime.

Giving a details on his the suspects were arrested, Ciroma, said four suspects Kamal Suleiman 29, Ali Umar 20, Mubarak Musa 21, Abdulmalik Usman 21 and Yusuf Aliyu 19 were arrested for the murder of one Ifeanyi Eze, a vigilante member at Giri on July, 7, by police operatives from Gwagwlada Division.

He said the suspects who have been terrorizing residents of Gwalada, belong to a notorious armed robbery gang operating around Gwagwalada-Zuba axis have made useful statements on their criminal activities.

He also said operatives of the Command Anti-Car Theft Unit, arrested one Musa Adams 35, who specializes in receiving stolen cars. The suspect who has been on the watch-list of the command, was arrested at his hideout in Kaduna, Kaduna state. Two cars, Honda Odessey Black colour MD 345 KJA and Toyota Camry Gold colour BJ48 DKA, all suspected to have been stolen were recovered from him at the time of his arrest. Also paraded was Salihu Adekunle 36, for fraudulently selling cars given to him for hire purchase purposes, without the consent of its owners. The suspect was arrested at Kwali and two cars, Toyota Matrix with registration number RBC 523 BT and unregistered Toyota Corolla, fraudulently sold by the suspect recovered. exhibits. Other exhibits recovered by the Anti-Car Theft Unit in its on-going investigations are, Toyota Hiace bus White colour reg no. NEG 56 CB and Honda Accord Black colour-unregistered.

The commissioner said all suspects would be arraigned in court as soon investigation is concluded.