Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said it has arrested one Jibrin Bakari, who tried to forcefully gain entry into one of the estates in Abuja, on the pretext that he was a senior police officer.

The 52-year old suspect, who claimed to be retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, told security officers that was on official assignment at the estate at Kukwaba, near Games Village.

He was arrested when he failed to provide an authentic identification card.

FCT police public relations officer Anjuguri Manzah, made this in a statement.

“Police Command on Friday 27th March, 2020 arrested one‘Jibrin Bakari m’ 52 years at an estate in Kukwaba area of Games Village for posing as a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, while trying to gain forceful entrance into the estate.

“The suspect who claimed to be on official assignment at the estate was arrested by a police officer after he failed to provide convincing information to substantiate his claim of being a serving police officer.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect also parades himself as a retired Chief Superintendent of Police within his residential area at Sabon, Lugbe. One fake police identity card was recovered from him as an exhibit.

“Members of the public are urged to beware of impersonators and report all suspected persons within their environs promptly. The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.”