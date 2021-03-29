From Molly kilete, Abuja

Yusuf, in a statement said “The FCT Police Command has arrested five (5) suspects at Kuje and Daki-biu for being linked to the recent kidnappings at Kiyi Vilage.

“The suspects were arrested during coordinated intelligent operations between Friday 26th-Sunday 28th March,2021 by Police operatives from Dawaki Division and the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad. The suspects are: *one Abdullahi Haruna, Haruna Musa, Iliyasu Adamu, Micheal Paul and Salisu Abdullahi all male.* The suspects confessed to supplying logistics to the kidnap syndicate operating along Kiyi Village. Exhibits recovered are: *two (2) AK 47 rifles, one (1) bajaj motorcycle and thirty (30) rounds of live 7.62mm ammunitions.* Effort is underway to arrest other members of the syndicate.

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“On this note, the Command urges residents to remain calm while reaffirming its unflinching commitment to rid the FCT of every form of criminality and protect the lives and property of residents.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352”