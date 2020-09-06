Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command, said it has beefed up security in and around the city to forestall any attempt by the Boko Haram terrorists group to attack the city.

The command also said it has deployed proactive intelligence gathering mechanisms and crime-fighting measures to prevent criminals from gaining access into the city.

Commissioner of police in charge of the FCT, Bala Ciroma, who made this known equally reiterated the determination of the police to protect life and property of residents and forestall any act that could lead to a likely security breach.

Ciroma, in a statement signed by the commands public relations officer, Anjuguri Manzah, enjoin residents to report suspicious persons or activities in and around their neighbourhoods at the nearest Police Division and the Control numbers.

Manzah in a statement said

“The FCT Police Command wishes to reassuring members of the public that the Command has deployed proactive intelligence gathering mechanism and crime-fighting measures to beef up security across the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is to affirm the Command’s commitment to the protection of life and property and forestall any act that could lead to a likely security breach.

“The Command is also working in close synergy with sister security agencies in its ongoing effort to strength security in FCT.

“Meanwhile, the Command enjoins FCT residents to report any suspicious persons or activities in and around their neighbourhoods at the nearest Police Division or report the same through any of the FCT Police Command Control numbers: 08032003913, 08061581 938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.