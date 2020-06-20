Molly Kilete, Abuja FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced that it has begun investigations into the killing of an Abuja businessman Sunday Ike. Ike, a local pharmacist, was was reportedly shot and killed on Friday at his store in Gwarinpa by a yet to be identified gunmen.

Police spokesman Anjuguri Manzah who made this known on Saturday called on the public to support law enforcement with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the assailant(s) who are currently at large.

Manzah, while expressing sympathy with the family of the murdered businessman, said the police would do everything in its powers to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

Manzah statement reads:

‘The FCT Police Command has launched a massive manhunt to arrest the unidentified gunmen who shot one Sunday Ike ‘m’ on the head and robbed him of his light blue Toyota Camry car with registration number BS 286 KWL in Gwarinpa.

‘The unfortunate incident happened on 19th June, 2020 at about 2300hrs at the victim’s shop located at 3rd avenue Gwarinpa. Police operatives who responded to a distress call on the incident rushed the victim for medical attention at Federal Medical Centre Jabi, where he was later certified dead by medical doctors.

‘While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma assures FCT residents that the perpetrators of this heinous act will be arrested and brought to justice. He also encouraged members of the public to support the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants, who are currently on the run.

‘Those with useful information about the assailants can contact any of the following FCT Police Command Control Room numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, or 08028940883.’