Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command has alerted the public over the circulation of fake telephone numbers allegedly belonging to some police stations in Abuja.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the FCT Police Command Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known urged the public not to be fooled by the numbers so as not to be robbed.

Manzah, gave the authentic telephone number of the command as 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Manzah in a statement said “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the purported “Police Stations’ numbers in Abuja” currently being circulated on social media platforms are not from the Command, it should, therefore, be disregarded.

“The verified FCT Police Command control room numbers are: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

“FCT residents are advised to contact any of the aforementioned control room numbers in case of any distress.

“The Command wishes to assure members of the public that proactive crime-fighting measures have been emplaced to ensure the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory”.