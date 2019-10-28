Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command said it has arrested 25 suspected kidnappers in its renewed operation to curb kidnapping in the nation’s capital.

The police also said it is making frantic efforts to rescue the two persons kidnapped along the Abaji-Rubochi road over the weekend.

The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who made this known in a statement, said the police alongside other security agencies in the FCT, have commenced a Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation targeted at arresting and destroying hideouts of kidnappers, criminals and hoodlums perpetuating these heinous acts.

The statement signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, said: “In its effort to get rid of crime and criminality as well as reassure residents of safety, the FCT Police Command has continued with the Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation along Kuje, Abaji, Kwali and Rubochi axis. The joint operation comprising the police and other security agencies is targeted at arresting and destroying the hideouts of hoodlums perpetuating these heinous acts.

“The operation has successfully arrested over 25 suspects in the last couple of days who are currently being investigated. The operation will not stop until kidnapping and other vices are permanently nipped in the bud in the FCT.

“Meanwhile frantic efforts are being made to rescue two persons kidnapped along Abaji-Rubochi axis over the weekend. The commissioner of police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incidents.

“While reiterating its dedication to providing maximum security in the Federal Capital Territory, the command is urging residents and stakeholders to report all suspicious movements/activities around them.

“In case of emergency contact the Command through any of these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”