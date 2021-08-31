Molly Kilete, Abuja

A new Public Relations Officer for the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), has been appointed. He is ASP Daniel Ndirpaya.

He takes over from ASP Yusuf Mariam who has been redeployed to a higher duty post.

Until his appointment, Ndirpaya was the Deputy Police Public Relations officer of the Command.

He holds a Bsc in Economics from the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Kano state and was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 20th December 2018 as an Assistant superintendent of Police.

The new PPRO who once served as the OC Ambush Gwarimpa Division, has attended Combat Operation Course at the Police Mobile Force Training College Ila Orangun, International Humanitarian Law ICRC amongst others courses.

