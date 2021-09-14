From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A new Public Relations Officer has been appointed for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command She is DSP Adeh Josephine. Until Her appointment, Adeh, was the 2 i/c in charge of Strategic Communications at the Force Public Relations Department. She was a one-time Deputy Police Adviser as a Police attaché in New York, United States of America.

DSP Josephine is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (ANIPR) and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). She has also attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.

DSP Josephine has since assumed duty at the FCT Police Command.

