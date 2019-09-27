Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, Police Command in collaboration with Nigeria Police Force on Thursday launched the Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP).

The team leader, Nigeria Policing Programme, Kemi Okenyodo disclosed that NPP is another means of community policing, with a focus on raising public awareness on Policing Accountability Units.

The units which she described as consisting of five areas including the Gender Desk, the Provost Unit, Public Complaints Unit, and the Commissioner of Police Monitoring/Mentoring Unit, are meant to interface with the FCT public and get feedback on matters involving the Command and members of the Public.

“The campaign is our contribution in enhancing community policing in Nigeria, which has to do with how the Police will interact with members of the public; which brings us to accountability — the conduct of the officers who relate with members of the public, if they are keeping to the ethics of policing.

“Community policing in the FCT has been assessed before this flag off, we have had series of capacity buildings and workshop for them to educate the police on what is expected of them before coming to the public.

“We are expecting the public to engage with them and report whatever challenges to the appropriate authority,” Okenyodo said.

Meanwhile, FCT Commissioner, Bala Chiroma who spoke through his deputy, Sola Okedigi said the country is sick due to the negligence of parents on primary responsibilities.

He added that when the public is properly educated on how to relate with the police, their identity will protected.