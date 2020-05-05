Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had commenced enforcement of the overnight curfew imposed in the city by President Muhammadu Buhari from 6 am to 8 pm. The Force called on residents to comply with the presidential directive and stay at home within the curfew hours or have themselves to blame.

The Command added that violators would be detained and arraigned at mobile courts the next morning.

The police, however, noted that essential service providers like medical personnel who may be on night duty are exempted.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer Anjuguri Manzah made this known in a statement.

The statement reads:

“The FCT Police Command wishes to remind residents of the Federal Capital Territory that there is a subsisting presidential directive imposing an overnight curfew in FCT between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am daily, starting from Monday 4th May 2020.

“This implies that the movement of persons will not be allowed within this stipulated time. However, essential service providers, especially medical personnel who may be on duty at such hours will be considered.

“The command in compliance with the directive has commenced enforcement of the overnight curfew. Members of the public are therefore advised to comply with the presidential directive and stay at home within the curfew hours.

“All should note that those arrested for violating this the directive will be detained and arraigned at mobile courts the next morning.”