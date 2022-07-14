From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it has commenced the enforcement on the ban of the use of SPY number plate by the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Alakali Baba Usman.

The command’s public relations officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known, said operatives deployed by the command have been told to ensure the confiscation of plate numbers without arresting the driver except on any other logical ground that might be discovered in the course of executing the exercise.

Adeh, in a statement also urged residents of the territory to be security conscious and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police.

Adeh’s statement reads; “Following the ban on the issuance and use of Supernumerary (SPY) plate number and a complementing Nationwide directive for the confiscation of the same, as pronounced by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc(+), NPM, FDC. on the 13th of July 2022, The Federal Capital Territory Command, under the constructive leadership of CP Babaji Sunday psc in prompt compliance to the above took to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory Today 14th of June 2022 for a full-fledged enforcement exercise; the very first till further notice.

The CP while briefing the men before the enforcement deemed it noteworthy for the officers on assignment and by extension the members of the public through the press that The Barn was pronounced following Observation and public outcry about the rate at which bearers of this numbers violate Traffic rules, abuse rules guiding its usage and misuse privilege attached to the number. He also reiterated that the measure is to in addition to the already existing robust security architecture further curb crime and criminality in its various forms.

In the light of the above, the CP While reassuring residents of the Command’s resolute commitment to bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum charged the Officers and men on the exercise to discharge their duties with the utmost regard for fundamental human rights and in line with global best practices. He also enjoined residents to embrace the development and cooperate with the Police. The officers on duty were also directed to only ensure the confiscation of plate numbers without arresting the driver except on any other logical ground that might be discovered in the course of executing the exercise.

Meanwhile, to complement the above measures, residents of the FCT are urged to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352”.