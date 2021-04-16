The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of pastor of Emeka Evans Unaegbu, inside his church in Abuja.

The deceased who until his death the pastor and founder of Goodnews Power Assembly International, was said to have been attacked and killed while conducting a lone night vigil on Tuesday night by gunmen.

Sources said his lifeless body was found early Wednesday morning and rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

There are speculations that the pastor may have been killed by gunmen, an allegation which the FCT police say is not true as no injuries sustained as a result of gun shot was found on his body

Police sources hinted that the deceased may have fallen off the stairs while conducting prayers as he did not sustain injuries that could be linked to gunshot or weapons.

Reacting to the killing, the FCT police command public relations officer Yusuf Mariam in a statement alleged murder of the deceased pastor as fake.

The statement made available to Saturday Sun, titled “re:Abuja based pastor Evans Unaebgu was murdered” reads “The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk an erroneous publication being circulated in some sections of the social media insinuating that Pastor Evans Unaegbu ‘m’ was attacked and killed by gunmen at his worship centre along Jikwoyi axis.

“Contrary to this speculation, in prompt response to a distress call from a resident of Jikwoyi who resides near to the late Pastor’s worship center, a *team of Police Detectives from Jikwoyi Division immediately visited the scene, where they found the late Pastor Evans in an unconscious state* and took him to the hospital where the doctor certified him dead.

“However, preliminary investigation does not suggest any form of violence as no mark of violence or struggle was visibly seen on his body.*

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a thorough investigation to include a postmortem on the body to ascertain the true cause of death. He further urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, avoid circulating fake news and allow the law take its cause.

“On this note, the Command wishes to reaffirm its undeterred resolve to secure lives and property within the FCT. In addition, we implore residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883* and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352”