From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it have commenced investigation into the murder of one Toriseju Emmanuel Jackson, during the week in Abuja.

The deceased said to be a law graduate of Buckingham University United Kingdom, was allegedly killed by yet to be identified persons in an undisclosed hotel in Abuja.

Toritseju returned to Nigeria on January, 23, 2021 after graduating with a Law degree from Buckingham University, to undertake the mandatory one-year call-to-bar programme at the Nigerian Law School, NLS, Bwari, before he met his untimely death.

It was gathered that detectives from Wuse Police Division called members of his family to come to the station to identify his Corpse after it was recovered from the said hotel.

The police have vowed to arrest the perpetrators and appeal to the public who may have information to unravel the murder to assist the police.

In a statement issued by the FCT, police command Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, reads; “Following the unfortunate death of Toritseju Emmanuel Jckson ‘m’ 23 years, the FCT Command wishes to confirm that discreet investigation has since commenced into the incident.

“While condoling with the parents, relatives and friends of the deceased*, the Commissioner of Police CP. Babaji Sunday psc wishes to reassure members of the public that the Command will be Professional, fair and thorough in its investigation.

“Furthermore, the Command urges residents to remain calm and allow the law take its cause.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, also to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.