The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command has confirmed the death of one person during its clash on Tuesday with members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), in Abuja.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known said the deceased who sustained injuries during the clash was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Anjugurl, said already, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

Anjuguris statement reads: “The FCT Police Command has successfully restored calm around Berger round-about after a violent protest by members of the proscribed El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) who went berserk on Tuesday 21st January, 2020 and were attacking innocent citizens and police operatives with dangerous weapons.

“As a result of the unfortunate incident, one person who sustained injury and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention has been certified dead by medical doctors on duty.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has ordered a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.”