Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command has debunked rumours making the rounds on the social media over the purported rescue of 25 missing and kidnapped children by the command.

The command described the report as the handiwork of unscrupulous persons whose goal is to cause apprehension and unnecessary fear in the minds of well-meaning members of the public.

It has therefore advised the public to disregard the message and be wary of circulating unverified information that is capable of creating unnecessary panic.

It also assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property in the FCT.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, said: “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a misleading message currently trending on WhatsApp and other social media platforms on the purported rescue of 25 missing and kidnapped children.

“The command wishes to inform the public that the misleading message currently in circulation is the handiwork of some unscrupulous persons whose goal is to cause apprehension and unnecessary fear in the minds of well-meaning members of the public.

“It is pertinent to note that the same message was in circulation a couple of months ago.

“While the police is reassuring the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, the public is enjoined to disregard the message and be wary of circulating unverified information that is capable of creating unnecessary panic.

“Meanwhile, the command wishes to inform members of the public that on 18th September, 2019 police operatives from Nyanya Division on surveillance along Nyanya under bridge arrested one Terfa Akaara ‘m’ 35 years old, a suspected member of a one-chance robbery syndicate operating along the route.

“The suspect who was in the company of other members of his gang was arrested while scouting for unsuspecting victims in a black golf car with registration No XA 581 TKP. His cohorts, however, escaped on sighting the police operatives. Effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects. He will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.”