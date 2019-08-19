Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Police Command, has debunked the video being circulating on the social media where a young Igbo man was set ablaze by some irate Muslim youths in Abuja.

Similarly, the command has warned Social media users to be mindful of information they circulate through their platforms.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, said there is no truth on the purported video which he said has been thoroughly investigated by the command.

He has, therefore, urged the public to disregard the video which is being circulated mostly on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, even as residents of their safety.

Manzah, said “The FCT Police Command wishes to unequivocally state as untrue and misleading the video being circulated by some persons on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that an Igbo young man was set ablaze by irate Muslim youths in Abuja.

“The Command emphatically want to note that discreet checks have been conducted across the nooks and crannies of FCT and no incident of such nature was recorded or even reported. It is also pertinent to add that the environment depicted in the circulating video does not represent any part of FCT.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard and consider as misleading the circulating video.

“Meanwhile, the Command wishes to reassure members of the public of its preparedness and commitment to protect lives and property and to forestall any act that could result in the breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory. “Social media users are also advised to be mindful of information they circulate through their platforms”.