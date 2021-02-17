From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has deployed 150 anti-riot policemen to deal with rising cases of kidnapping in villages and towns in the Nigerian capital.

The police officers comprise mostly operatives from the Mobile Police Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and Special Forces. Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma said they are to reinforce on-going counter-kidnapping operations in various parts of the territory and achieve results in the shortest possible time.

He said that the deployment would strengthen security, dismantle and dislodge all criminal hideouts in the FCT, urging the officer to involve local communities where they are deployed in order to boost their operations.

The deployment, said the commissioner, comes on the heels of the launch of Operation Puff Adder II by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, which involves the deployment of human and operational assets to address the emerging security challenges and rid the country of criminal networks.

‘The Inspector-General of Police has graciously deployed one-hundred and fifty (150) personnel consisting of operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and Special Forces to the Federal Capital Territory to reinforce the on-going counter kidnapping operations. The deployment will strengthen security, dismantle and dislodge all criminal hideouts, especially kidnappers’ camp within the FCT,’ the commissioner stated.

‘Furthermore, the Command will anchor on this operation to foster community policing and collaboration with sister security agencies. Hence, I charge all personnel deployed within the FCT to be professional, firm, dedicated, civil with law-abiding citizens and ruthless to all criminal elements.

‘I want to use this medium to reassure FCT residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

‘In addition, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police IGP. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello for their unflinching support towards the FCT Command. I also want to appreciate the Gentlemen of the Press and all those who volunteered useful information to the Command in its fight against crime.’