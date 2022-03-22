From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, has ordered a clampdown on scavengers taking advantage of their duties to rob innocent persons in the FCT.

The Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, who gave the order said the clampdown has become necessary to curb the menace of these scavengers who now engage in

stealing, carjacking, house breaking, arms smuggling, drug peddling, amongst other dangerous crimes.

Babaji, gave the order in a statement signed by the commands public relations officer Josephine Adeh, in Abuja.

The statement made available to Daily SUn, reads; “The Commissioner of police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has ordered massive clampdown on rogue scavengers also known as “Baban Bola” in the the FCT. The order by the CP follows public outcry on the fast rising menace of vandalism and theft of individual, private and public property including critical national infrastructure by miscreants who hide under the guise of metal waste scavengers.

The CP noted that Intelligence at the disposal of the Command revealed that the activities of these miscreants now span beyond mere scavenging to the commission of other criminal ventures like stealing, carjacking, house breaking, arms smuggling drug peddling, amongst other crimes.

Consequent upon the above, the CP has directed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and heads of Tactical formations in the Command to work with Stakeholders within their various Areas Of Responsibility (AOR) to checkmate the activities of these prevailing criminal enterprise, arrest on sight to bring these rogue scavengers to book.

The CP equally called for extra vigilance on the part of residents, especially areas with intense activities of scavengers, to cooperate with the Police in riding the FCT of these criminal elements. He however enjoined residents not to resort to jungle justice but to arrest and report any rogue scavenger to the nearest Police Station through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The CP reassured residents of the commitment of the Command to ensuring adequate protection of lives and property in the FCT.