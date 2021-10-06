Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it has arrested two persons suspected to be supplying food and other logistics to kidnappers, bandits and other criminals terrorizing residents of Kuje and Tungamaje axis of the FCT.

The suspects were arrested while transporting food items in large quantities and other logistics loaded in a vehicle to an undisclosed location in the area.

FCT police command Public relations officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known said the suspects have been on the watch list of the police following heighten reports of kidnapping activities in the area.

Adeh, in the statement also announced the arrest of three suspected kidnappers and armed robbers for being in possession of illegal weapons.

The suspects Yahaya Haruna 40, Isah Haruna 55 and Sani Mani 70, were found to be in possession of illegal firearms and members of kidnapping and armed robbery gang terrorizing Kuje and Tunganmaje axis of the FCT.

Adeh, said the police has deployed additional personnel and operational asset to improve public safety and security in Kuje and Tunganmaje axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as other border communities in the FCT.

The statement reads; “The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday Psc has deployed additional Police personnel and operational asset to improve public safety and security in Kuje and Tunganmaje axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as other border communities in the FCT.

The CP noted that the operation which has since commenced has assisted the Police in arresting three (3) suspects; Yahaya Haruna 40 years old, Isah Haruna 55 years old and Sani Mani aged 70 years for illegal possession of firearms and complicity in violent crimes including kidnapping and armed robbery in Kuje and Tunganmaje axis of the FCT.

One Yahaya Haruna was arrested by operatives of the Command’s anti-kidnapping unit in Tunganmaje market on 29th September, 2021 while in possession of a locally fabricated firearm. Investigations revealed that Yahaya is a member of notorious criminal gang that has been terrorizing residents in Tunganmaje community.

Similarly, Police operatives intercepted a vehicle loaded with food items being transported to an undisclosed location in Kuje area. Two (2) suspects were arrested by the Police team with the food items. Investigations also revealed that the food items and other logistics were being transported to a location in Kuje already being monitored by the command following reports of activities of kidnappers in the area.

The CP, while assuring the residents of the FCT of the renewed commitment of the Police in protecting their lives and property, enjoined them to continue to support the Police, particularly, by reporting all suspicious movements, emergencies and distresses, through the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

All the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

