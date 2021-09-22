The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Abuja, has arrested 20 suspected armed robbers, impersonators, kidnappers, drug peddlers, cultists and recovered arms and ammunition from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Sunday Babaji, said:

“We enhance proactive intelligence based on crime fighting strategies, to nip crime in the bud within the FCT. No criminal elements will be tolerated within the FCT. They should be prepared to face the full wrath of the law. We have started going after the hoodlums.

“The criminals do not have any hideout in FCT. Rather, they did their criminal activities within the neighbouring boundaries like Abuja/Lokoja Road, Abuja/Kaduna Road and Abuja/Nasarawa Road.

“We have started redeploying our personnel to checkmate them.

“My mission in FCT is to make sure the residents’ lives and properties are secured. We hereby warn officers to be well disciplined, diligent and involved in community policing.

“We will follow the directive of the IGP Usman Baba Alkali to restore peace and flush out criminals out of the FCT. I need the support of the various stakeholders. They should give us credible information on how to flush out criminals.

“Police operatives arrested one Jack at Dunlop Mr Park for impersonation as personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). Operatives and men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested 10 suspected armed robbers within the FCT and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

“Police operatives in Bwari Division arrested some suspects who are residents of Mpape and Masaka at the shared axis, a boundary between Mpape and Bwari. They were arrested while vandalizing Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) high-tension aluminium cables.

“Operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) also arrested five suspects around Gudu axis. They are members of Neo Black Movement of Africa, a cult group. Locally made pistols, charms and knives were recovered from them. The Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) arrested some suspected kidnappers and they have been charged to court.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Ben Israel, said: “The FCT Command will not take any chance. It has deployed police personnel including men of Mopol 28, Mopol 45, Mopol 50 and RRS to all the black spots to checkmate criminals in FCT.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.