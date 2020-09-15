Molly Kilete, Abuja



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, said it has arrested three suspects for drug peddling. The suspects Emmanuel Uka 27, Bester David 22, and Mohammed Rabiu, 33, were said to have been arrested while peddling drugs along Gwarinpa and Wuse axis of the FCT.

The suspects including one female were found to be in possession of one bag of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 100 additional wraps of Indian hemp.

FCT, Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known said the suspects would be handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

Mamzah in a statement, said “The FCT Police Command on Monday 14th September,2020 arrested one Emmanuel Uka ‘m’ 27years, Bester David ‘f’ 22years and Mohammed Rabiu ‘m’ 33years for drug peddling along Gwarinpa and Wuse axis.

The suspects were arrested by Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit during a routine raid on black spots in these areas.

The exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one(1) sac of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 100 additional wraps of Indian hemp.

The suspects will be handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.