Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says that it has arrested three persons linked to the killing of the owner of Suncell Pharmacy, Gwarinpa, Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike, in Abuja.

Ike, who was also the Publicity Secretary of Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), was murdered in his shop on June 19 by the suspects who took away his car and mobile telephone.

The police also recovered the mobile telephone and the vehicle of the deceased from suspects.

FCT police spokesman Anjuguri Manzah, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lafia Nasarawa State and Jos, Plateau State, respectively.

He gave the names of the suspects as Danbala Buba, 42, Isah Rilwanu, 24, and Abdulhamid Nasir, 35, all male – while the leader of the gang is still at large.

Manzah said in the statement: ‘The FCT Police Command has arrested three suspects linked to the gruesome murder of late Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike ‘m’, owner of Suncell Pharmacy Gwarinpa and Publicity Secretary of Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), who was killed at his shop on 19th June 2020.

‘This major milestone in the investigation has also led to the recovery of the deceased’s Huawei phone and his Sky blue Toyota Camry car, which were robbed by his assailants.

‘The three suspects in police custody were arrested on 12th July 2020 at Lafia in Nasarawa State and Jos, Plateau State, after a painstaking investigation by operatives of the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

‘While one Danbala Buba, 42-years-old and Isah Rilwanu, 24-years-old, both male, were arrested at Lafia (Nasarawa State) in possession of the deceased’s Sky blue Toyota Camry car, Abdulhamid Nasir 35 years old was arrested in possession of the deceased’s Huawei phone at his hideout in Jos, Plateau State.

‘Efforts are being intensified to arrest the leader of the gang who is at large.’