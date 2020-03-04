The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it arrested 30 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering stolen vehicles and arms from them. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma said: “Community policing is yielding positive results in flushing criminals out of the FCT.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) raided all black spots in Giwanladan, Wuse, Apo and Kuje. In the process, 15 suspected armed robbers were arrested and they will soon be charged to court.

“Police detectives arrested 10 bandits called ‘one chance’ in Mararaba and Nyanya. They had robbed passengers of their valuable items. We are working hard to chase them out of the FCT. SARS operatives arrested another 10 suspected bandits along the Airport Road and Abaji. They made several attempts to rob their victims who immediately alerted the police.

“Detectives arrested 15 suspected cult members terrorising residents of Kuje Jabi. We recovered arms from them. Some of the suspects have been charged to court while others are still under investigation.

“I have visited SARS operatives to give them orientation on how to relate with members of the public. I warned them against beating suspect. They should investigate and after charge them to court.

“I also warned them against extra-judicial killing. They should apply professionalism in performing their duties. They should work together with human rights activists. I do visit police cells to guide against illegal arrest.

“My officers and men have been warned against any form of corruption. They should stop extorting the public. Anybody caught will be thrown out of the job. I have directed all the sectional heads, DPOs and area commanders to supervise their men against illegal duties.”