The Police Command, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, says it arrested 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, rapists, “one chance” operators and job racketeers, recovering of arms from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, said: “The command Anti-One Chance Unit arrested a notorious suspect, Osita in his hideout in Angwan Cement Kado, Abuja.

“Police detectives arrested two notorious fraudsters (419), Uche and Emeka at Shagari Quarters, Deidei. The suspects posed as stranded foreign nationals to lure and defraud their victims. The Anti-One Chance Unit raided some suspects at their meeting point located at Angwan Shehu and Angwan Cement in Karimo.

“The raid led to the arrest of Eze, Ekechukwu Ifeanyi and Onome all of Angwan Shehu, Karimo and Agbom of Gwagwalada arrested with Idehi. They are members of a ‘one chance/419’ syndicate. The posed as native doctors and custodians of the concoction used in doubling money for their unsuspecting victims. Concerted efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang who are now at large.

“Police operatives arrested Achianu, a tricycle operator, for raping his passenger at Gidan Mangoro Orozo. The suspect took the victim from Jikwoyi en-route diverted her into a secluded spot at Gidan Mangoro where he raped her. The suspect, however, abandoned his tricycle and fled from the scene after the lady raised the alarm and some passers by rescued her before the suspect was arrested.

“Detectives also arrested one Okpara and recovered 19 pieces of counterfeit N100 notes from his bag. The suspect is under investigation for conspiracy, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence. Nasir arrested at a hotel on Abacha Road, Mararaba, Nassarawa State, for racketeering and issuance of fake employment letters to desperate job seekers.

“The suspect charged his unsuspecting victims N200,000 for each letter of employment. They also arrested Udu, a computer operator, who is responsible for the production of the forged document. They recovered some forged appointment letters purposely issued by different government ministries and other institutions.

“Detectives arrested Umar, a receiver of stolen motorcycles. The suspect was arrested along with Lawal who brought a stolen Bajaj motorcycle from the suspect, supplier of the motorcycle. We recovered locally fabricated sub-machine with live ammunition from Jacob at his apartment in Keffi, Nassarawa State. The police division in Galadionawa arrested two suspects and recovered locally made pistol and live ammunition from them. One Abdullateef was also arrested with Indian hemp.

“Police arrested Oghene a member of a armed robbery syndicate who specialised in attacking POS centres around Jikwoyi, Kurudu and Sharp Corner in Mararaba. Lucky who went to rob at Gwari village, Mpape, was arrested and locally made pistol recovered from him.”