From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reportedly arrested four suspects for armed robbery and impersonation at Nyanya, a satellite town in Abuja.

The suspects are said to have been arrested by detectives from Nyanya during a routine stop and search operations on Sunday.

Police spokesman Yusuf Mariam listed items recovered from the suspects to include two pistols, four rounds of live ammunition, fetish charms, a motorcycle and military camouflage.

Yusuf said in a statement:

‘The FCT Police Command has arrested four (4) suspects at Nyanya for armed robbery and impersonation.

‘Amongst the suspects are one James Salifu, 27 years, and Umar Hamza, 33 years, both male, arrested by Police Detectives from Nyanya during a routine stop and search operations on Sunday 6th June 2021. The suspects who intended to dispossess their unsuspecting victim of his vehicle confessed to being members of an armed robbery syndicate terrorising the Nyanya axis. Exhibits recovered from them are: two (2) locally made pistols, four (4) rounds of live ammunition and charms.

‘In another development, one Patrick John, 26 years and Chinyere Ikenna, 31 years, both male, were arrested for impersonating as military personnel and defrauding members of the public. The duo, who confessed most of their fraudulent activities, were caught while attempting to rob their victim of his motorcycle along Nyanya bridge. Exhibits recovered are one (1) motorcycle and military camouflage.

‘All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.’