The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Abuja, has arrested 45 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, rapists and murderers, recovering arms and ammunition from them. Its Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, said: “We have sent a strong signal to these criminals relocate from Abuja.

“We have started descending on them and arrested them from their hideouts. After interrogation, we have charged some to court and some still under interrogation. We have guaranteed FCT residents and stakeholders of maximum security of life and property.

“The Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation (JCKO) involves police, military and other security outfits tagged ‘Operation Sharam Doji.’ It has successfully arrested 26 suspects operating along Kuje, Rubachi, Kwali and Abaji axis. Exhibits recovered from the suspects included four locally fabricated fire arms, dane gun with 10 round cylinder loaders, cartridges, cutlasses, three-faced masks and 25 wraps of dry leafs, suspected to be marijuana.

“Operatives attached to the Anti-One Chance Unit (AOCU), arrested one Elizabeth for aiding one Kura in impersonating as an Army personnel by printing identification cards for him in her business centre in Zubo. The second suspect attempted to join the Army on different occasions but failed. These suspects will soon be arraigned.

“Also arrested is Okoro in Kubura as a wanted suspect of one-chance robbery in an unregistered Golf vehicle driven by one Abba. Another gang leader, Ngozi, was arrested at her hideout in Madal. She confessed to have connived with several others to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The police operatives attached to Nyanya Division arrested Chijioke after defrauding an unsuspecting victim who alerted the police. The suspect stated that he defrauded unsuspecting victims along Nyanya axis.

“Ezenwodo was arrested at his hideout in Karima village for aiding one chance robbery. The notorious kingpin stated that he is a native doctor who prepares charms for one-chance syndicates before they set for operations within the FCT.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Mr Abdulyari Lafia, said JCKO operatives along Kuje-Abaji axis arrested Mohammed, a member of a suspected rape syndicate: “The suspect confessed that they used to intercept their unsuspecting victims and forcefully have canal knowledge of them at night. Efforts are in top gear to arrest other members of the syndicate, Lawal and Jibrim.

“Police operatives attached to Mabashi Division arrested one Demi caught in the act of defiling a three-year-old child. The suspect stated that they were sharing a meal together when the urge to violate the victim came to him. The suspect will soon be charged to court.

“Detectives attached to Abaji Division arrested Zaharadeen, Hamza, Usman, Jubril and Ismali a student of the University of Abuja, for conniving and threatening to kidnap a victim who drew the attention of police. The suspect demanded for N500,000 from their victim before they were apprehended by police operatives and recovered cutlasses, Samsung phone SIM card and a knife. The suspect will soon be charged to court. We need the support of the FCT residents with vital information to effectively clamp down on the criminals.”