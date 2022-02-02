The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested over 50 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, murderers, cultists and rescued 15 victims from the kidnapper’s hideouts.

It also recovered arms and ammunitions during encounters with the criminals.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sunday Babaji, said: “We achieved a lot during last year’s ‘ember months’. We waged war against kidnappers and armed robbers in their various hideouts. We rescued 15 victims at Atako Forest, Kuje Area Council.

“We also arrested 20 suspected kidnappers in their various hideouts.

Immediately we concluded our investigation, we charged them to court.

“Detectives arrested 15 suspected armed robbers in various places in Abaji, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwaba and Nyaya. Arms and ammunition were recovered in their hideouts when the detectives went and searched the forest.

“Some ‘one-chance’ robbers were arrested after the police detectives swung into action. They arrested 10 suspects in Giri axis.

“Operatives also arrested some suspected cultists terrorising students in various institutions. They involved themselves in armed robbery.

Our men recovered some sophisticated weapons from them.

“Ten suspected murderers were arrested during a raid. After concluding investigation, they were charged to court.”

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, added: “The command is not taking chances. Our operatives are always on alert and go after criminals.

“We will always need the support of the public to give us useful information about any strange movements. They should report criminals and criminal activities within their environs.

“Last Yuletide season, CP Sunday Babaji banned the use of fireworks, knockouts, fire crackers. He deployed season intelligence officers to all nooks and crannies of the FCT.”