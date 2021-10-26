Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command have arrested a car robbery syndicate who specializes in breaking into parked vehicles and removing valuables like Laptops, Tablets, mobile phones and handbags.

Leader of the group, Abubakar Shettima, 28, who has been in the illegal business for sometime now, says he usually sells the stolen gadgets to his friends who in turn sell them to innocent members of the public as scrap and spareparts.

The gang arrested by Police operatives from the central police station Abuja, were found to be in possession of 75 stolen Laptops comprising 61 HP Laptops, 4 toshiba laptops, 5 dell laptops, 4 lenovo laptops, one projector, 1 apple Mac book and computer parts at the time of their arrest.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the command headquarters in Abuja, FCT commissioner of police Babaji Sunday, said

the command also recovered seven stolen cars from another criminal group who specializes in using master keys to remove vehicles from where they are parked.

The police commissioner while giving an update of successes so far recorded by the command, said “On 6th October, 2021 acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from the Commands Anti-violence crime section of the CID arrested one Saliu James ‘m’ 25 years around Nyanya axis of the FCT. The suspect confessed to sending one Umar Hamza to buy him a pistol. Investigation reveals that the said Umar was arrested and is in police custody. However, Saliu confessed that the aim of getting the pistol is to enable him carryout an operation where he will rob people of their vehicles at gunpoint. He further stated that he stole one Toyota camry pencil light and sold it to one Samuel Emmanuel ‘m’ 41 years who specializes in receiving stolen vehicles and reselling them to innocent members of the Public.

In another development, he said Police operatives from the Antiviolence crime section arrested one Yusuf Isa ‘m’40 years, a resident of keffi in Nasarawa state for removing a car from where it was parked in Zuba axis of the FCT and selling it to the same Samuel Emmanuel a resident of Garaku Nasarawa state, a receiver of stolen vehicles. Yusuf confessed to stealing various cars at different locations of the FCT and Nasarawa state respectively. Some of the cars he stole and were recovered includes: Two Toyota Carina E saloon vehicles and Two Honda CRV vehicles. Investigation further led to the arrest of one Abdulateef Abolade ‘m’ 68 years in osun state, who specializes in fabricating keys which they use to steal vehicles. Exhibits recovered from these suspects are two locally made pistols, five vehicles and fabricated master keys

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

On the car robbery syndicate, Babaji, said “Acting on a tip-off, police operatives attached to the Commands anti car section of the CID, arrested one Brown Ojibo ‘m’ 45 years on 24th September, 2021 along dei-dei axis of the FCT. Brown specializes in selling hard drugs and buying stolen vehicles. He however met his waterloo after buying a robbed vehicle from his friend Ogboni. Exhibits recovered from him are: One Honda Accord AKA evil spirit and one Toyota corolla AKA muscle.

The suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

Continuing, the commissioner said “On 12th October, 2021, Police operatives from the central police station Abuja arrested one Abubakar Shettima ‘m’ 28 years’. The suspect confessed to being a specialist in opening peoples’ cars at parking lots and carting away with their valuables such as laptops, tablets and bags. Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect Abubakar has other members of his syndicate who patronize him. According to him, He sells these products to Adekoye Anthony ‘m’ 28 years and Yusuf Isa ‘m’ 26 years who in turn sell some of the products as scrap and parts to members of the public. Exhibits recovered from them are: 61 HP Laptops, 4 toshiba laptops, 5 dell laptops, 4 lenovo laptops, one projector, 1 apple Mac book and parts of computers.

All suspects confessed to the crime, and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation”.

