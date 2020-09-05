Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the arrest of one Hamisu Tukur, 25, for allegedly stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Abuja. The van was said to have been stationed at the popular Sky Memorial plaza, in the Wuse Zone 5 area of Abuja.

The suspect was said to have been arrested by police operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation following a call from the FRSC headquarters by the Command’s control room.

FCT spokesman Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known in a statement, listed the exhibits recovered from the suspect to include a white Toyota Hilux-HQ-26RS and a single key.

Manzah said in the statement:

‘In prompt response to a distress call received by the FCT Police Command’s control room, the Command on 5th September,2020 arrested one Hamisu Tukur ‘m’ 25years at the outskirt of Bwari, for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) Headquarters stationed at SkyMemorial, Wuse Zone 5.

‘The fleeing suspect was arrested by the eagle-eyed Police Operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation, following a call received from the FRSC Headquarters by the Command’s control room.

‘The exhibits recovered from the suspect are: one (1) white Toyota Hilux-HQ-26RS and a single key.

‘While reassuring residents of its resolve to protect lives and property, the Command enjoin residents to promptly report or call these emergencies numbers in case of distress: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

‘The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.’