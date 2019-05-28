Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command on Tuesday paraded 22, suspects for cultism, armed robbery, one chance operators, drug peddlers among other criminals.

The suspects were said to be responsible for terrorising residents of Abuja.

Also paraded were persons said to be responsible for burning down a police post at Zuba, near Abuja.

This was just as the command has vowed to intensify efforts at providing quality service delivery to residents even as it solicited for continuous support to wipe out criminals in the FCT.

Items recovered from the suspected criminals include English pump action and locally-made guns, live cartridges, spanner, charms, vehicles, and other dangerous weapons.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the command headquarters in Abuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Usman Umar, said two deadly cult group operating around Jikwoyi and Jahi area of Abuja, was arrested after chopping off the hands of one Victor Eminike.

Umar, who said security measures put in place by the command were beginning to yield positive results, added that the suspects who belong to the Junior Vikings Confraternity (JVC), were arrested following a tip-off.

He said: “On 22 April 2019, at about 21:00hrs acting on a tip-off, police operatives arrested one Samuel David 19, Kefas Audu

19, and Saad Saleh 20, all of Jikwoyi Phase 1 for attacking one Victor Eminike with dangerous weapons. The suspects also chopped-off their victim’s hand.

“The suspects who are members of the Junior Vikings Confraternity (JVC) noted in their statements that the attack which happened on April 22, 2019, at about 20:00hrs was to

retaliate for a member of their gang who was attacked and inflicted with a serious injury in his hand the same day.”

“Similarly, on April 22, 2019, at about 10:00hrs, police operatives from Mabushi Division following a tip-off, arrested one Anthony Chukwuma 23, and Richard Bassey 23, both of Jahi 1, members of

Junior Vikings Confraternity (JVC) who have been terrorising residents of Jahi and its environs. Anthony Chukwuma has been on the police wanted list for his involvement in cultism and other criminal activities.

Also paraded were a gang of one-chance operators who specialises in inserting their fingers into the private part of their female victims after robbing them of their monies and other valuables.

The leader of the group Shaba Patrick 41, of Angwan Shehu Karimo, is said to be a notorious one-chance robber who alongside other members of his gang (now at large) use criminal antics to extort money from their victims, mostly ladies.

Umar, said that “as part of the suspect’s modus operandi, he lures his female victims to brothels in slums where they are forced to undress in his presence and he inserts his finger into their private part purportedly to ascertain their virginity.

He said: “The suspect and his syndicate operate around Life Camp axis. One of his

victims who narrated her nasty experience to the police stated that the suspect and his cohorts extorted close to N700,000, from her.

“However, the suspect said the money they collected from their victim was 250,000.”

The deputy commissioner who said the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded, also said efforts had been intensified to arrest other members of the criminal gang who were on the run.