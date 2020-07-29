Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Wednesday paraded 24 crime suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping, fraud, car theft and other violent crimes in the city.

The suspects – 23 males and one female – were found to be in possession of four locally made pistols, one dane gun, one revolver pistol, 21 ammunitions, one knife, 26 mobile phones, 22 SIM cards, one vehicle, one battery, 4 laptops,7 locally fabricated keys, charms, jewellery among other household items.

Parading the suspects before reporters at the Force headquarters, FCT Police Commissioner Bala Ciroma assured residents that the Command has deployed proactive crime detection and preventive measures to beef up security across the FCT in its determination to protect lives and property in the Nigerian and surrounding areas.

Ciroma said ahead of the Sallah celebration, the FCT Police Command has made adequate preparation to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the FCT.

He said the suspects who have been terrorizing residents with their criminal spree were arrested in various parts of the city.