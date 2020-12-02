From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Wednesday paraded 31 suspects for car theft, cultism, recruitment fraud, armed robbery, drug peddling, “one-chance” operators among other crimes.

FCT Police Commissioner Bala Ciroma said the suspects, who have been terrorising residents, were arrested at various parts of the city.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally-made pump-action rile, eleven locally-fabricated pistols, 31 live ammunitions, 2 machetes, 24, mobile phones and laptops, five cars, half bag of Indian hemp, plier, several bags of uniforms and accoutrements, fake letters of employment among others.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the Command headquarters in Abuja, Ciroma, noting that the security of the capital remains the priority of the police, said:

‘The Command has mapped out strategies to effectively perform our responsibilities especially in view of the approaching Christmas and New year Celebration.

‘To effectively curb the menace of criminals during the Yuletide, the commissioner said the Command has massively deployed personnel to flashpoints in and around the FCT.

‘As a follow up to this, we have intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime-fighting strategies and constant raids on black spots especially drug spots.

‘Furthermore, in line with the global paradigm shift in policing, the Command has continued to improve upon its community policing strategies by regularly engaging the community to provide actionable intelligence for proactive policing within the FCT.

‘It is worthy of note that one of the high points of the Command’s recent achievements was the cracking of a notorious car theft syndicate, which was not only achieved by the diligence of the Police Detectives on stop and search operation but also by the effort of the victim who took precautionary measures including installing a tracking device on his vehicle and promptly informed the Police of the incident.’

Ciroma, appealing to residents to be more security conscious as the Yuletide season approaches, also urged them to provide timely information to the police in case of emergency, sounding a warning to criminals operating in the FCT to desist from their activities or face the full wrath of the law.

‘Also, I wish to reiterate the ban on the use of fireworks (also known as knock out) within the FCT, as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. Hence, parents and guardians are enjoined to prevail upon their wards ahead of the festive period.

‘I want to use this medium to guarantee FCT residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment toward the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

‘In addition, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police IGP. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu NPM MNI, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello for their unflinching support towards the FCT Command. I also want to appreciate Gentlemen of the Press and all those who volunteered useful information to the Command in its fight against crime within the FCT,’ the Police Commissioner stated.