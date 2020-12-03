From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday paraded 31 suspects for car theft, cultism, recruitment fraud, armed robbery, drug peddling and one-chance operations among other crimes.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said the suspects, who had been terrorizing residents with their nefarious activities, were arrested at various parts of the city.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made pump action riffle, 11 locally fabricated pistols, 31 live ammunitions, two cutlasses, 24, mobile phones and laptops, five cars, half bag of Indian hemp, pliers, several bags of uniforms and accoutrements, fake letters of employment among others.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the command headquarters in

Abuja, Ciroma, while noting that the security of the nation’s capital remains the crux of the mandate of the police, said: “The command has mapped out strategies to effectively perform our responsibilities especially in view of the approaching Christmas and New year celebrations. As a follow up to this, we have intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime fighting strategies and constant raids on black spots especially drug spots.

“It is worthy of note that one of the high points of the command’s recent achievements was the cracking of a notorious car theft syndicate, which was not only achieved by the diligence of the police detectives on stop and search operation, but also by the effort of the victim who took precautionary measures.