From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Police in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have paraded 32 male suspects for various crimes including kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy, car theft and rape.

The Force Public Relations, CP Frank Mba, who paraded the suspects at the Intelligence Response Team office in Abuja on Tuesday, said assorted weapons including drugs and sex enhancers were recovered from the suspects.

The weapons include 19 AK-47,three revolver pistol,, two G3 rifle, one submachine gun, two locally made rifle, one general purpose machine gun, different types of knives, a total of 453 rounds of live ammunition and 17 vehicles stolen from different parts of the country.

The suspects paraded include a 35-year-old man, Sale Ibrahim, Abdullahi Suleiman 40 and Aliyu Suleiman 37 who were members of a six man gang who kidnapped two wives of their neighbor along Abuja- Kaduna express way, stole his 24 cows and also raped the women, which one was pregnant at the time and of the crime and the other nursing a baby.

Another gang of six(6) specialize in stealing of cars from different parts of the country, after which they are being smuggled to Niger Republic and returned to Nigeria in different look.

According to the Force PRO,the gang prefer Corolla products,he, therefore appealed with Nigerians with this type cars to go extra length for protection.

He also added that the police will soon be inviting the people who have lost their cars to come and have a critical look on the ones recovered,since of their former looks have been tempered with.

Leader of the gang,Kasimu Mohammed who is 30 years, agreed that the cars they stole in Nigeria is being taken to Niger Republic and sold to one Alhaji Garuba.

“I have been in this business for three years and have stolen 30 cars. We prefer Corolla because it is more marketable. Though we take some to outside the country but I still have some customers in Kebbi state, he said.