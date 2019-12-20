Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday paraded 57 suspected kidnappers, rapists, drug dealers, cultists and robbers, among other criminals disturbing the peace of Abuja.

The suspects were found to be in possession of eighth stolen vehicles, two rifles, one Beretta pistol, 10 live cartridges, six cutlasses, 34 master keys, two network jammers, one motorcycle, seven jack knives, 46 bags of Indian hemp, cartons of illicit drugs, cultists regalia, 11 SIM cards, rubber gun, steel gun, charms, firearms and three pairs of army camouflage.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Abuja, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said the suspects were arrested at various parts of Abuja.

Ciroma, who assured residents of the FCT of their safety, said the command has set up various security operations to curb the excesses of criminals.

He said the operations led to the arrest of a four-man car snatching gang, who stole 54 vehicles within the FCT alone. He said the suspects confessed to have sold all the stolen vehicles but the police were able to recover eight of them and said the police would do everything in its powers to recover the remaining ones.

He also said the command arrested an employee, who tried to kidnap the ward of his employer and advised the public to always do a through background check on their domestic staff before engaging their services.

He also said the command arrested a motorcycle thief, who had stolen over 20 motorcycles after putting sedatives to the drinks of the owners.

The command also arrested a group of cultists who belong to the Arrow Vikings Confraternity, who have been terrorizing law abiding citizens at Mpape with their deadly activities.

He said the group was in the habit of inflicting injuries on people perceived to be enemies to their members. The group operates with knives, guns and charms, among other several cultic materials.