Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday paraded 27 criminal suspects, including the four bank robbers who raided a First Bank branch at Mpape, Abuja on December 28.

The suspects – Larry Ehizo, 30, Timothy Joe, 21, Princewill Obinna and Elijah David – are currently undergoing interrogation by the police.

One of the suspects, Ehizo is also a staff of the bank which was robbed, and not only connived with the other suspects but also drove them in his car into the premises and eventually into the banking hall.

To ensure that their faces were not captured by the CCTV cameras mounted in the bank, Ehizo provided the suspects with a black cloth with which they used to cover their faces.

Items seized from the robbers include four locally fabricated pistols, two cutlasses, two daggers, one axe, one plier, one saw blade, one Peugeot 206 with registration number SBG 752FP.

Parading the suspects before reporters, the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Chiroma, said efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang who are on the run.